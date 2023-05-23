Germany’s domestic equivalent of the FBI is considering leads pointing towards Ukraine being the author of last year’s explosions which destroyed a key energy pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Seriously argued theories fingering every party to the Ukraine War for the Nord Stream blast have been made since underwater explosive charges took out the key route for importing natural gas from Russia to Europe last year. Yet according to a new report published by a group of European broadcasters and publications, Germany’s FBI-equivalent the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) is now looking into leads that implicate Ukraine.

In a summary of the claims made by outlets including Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung, Sweden’s Expressen, and Denmarks Berlingske published by German broadcaster Tagesschau it is reported a yacht rented from a Baltic port at the time of the blasts which was subsequently discovered to have explosives residue onboard is being considered in investigations.

While the reports cite anonymous sources, the Tagesschau report emphasises authorities in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden — the governments leading on the Nord Stream blast investigations — and Ukraine has not commented on these claims publicly.

