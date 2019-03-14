BREITBART:

Authorities in a district of rural Germany covered up a long list list of asylum seeker crimes including rape, assault, and child sex abuse so as not to “stir up prejudice”, it has been alleged.

Internal police figures revealed 117 criminal offences took place at refugee housing in Boostedt, northern Germany, during the last three months, and that third world migrants housed in other accommodation in the municipality were listed as suspects in a further 23 crimes.

But officers neglected to announce the incidents after orders from the Interior Ministry instructed police that “active” notifications from the force’s press office on potential migrant involvement in crimes would be “irresponsible”, and likely to “stir up prejudice”, local media reports.

According to the regional daily, Lübecker Nachrichten, none of the offences in question were immigration-related, and instead the “long list of crimes” consisted of assaults — some of which were carried out with weapons, rape, threats, property damage, and theft, along with a number of “particularly serious” cases including the reported sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl in February.

Boostedt has seen crime rise since the advent of the migrant crisis in 2015, with the 4,600 population municipality hosting 1,369 asylum seekers as of January 2019.