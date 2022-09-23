In the name of promoting “diversity,” ruling Greens in the German the city of Hanover plan to ban a third of native citizens from applying for government jobs so they can be given to migrants.

“A green mayor makes the difference!” wrote Turkish-born Filiz Polat, managing director of the Greens parliamentary group.

Polat was referring to Hanover Mayor Belit Onay, who came to power in November 2019, and is also of Turkish heritage.

“By the end of 2026, a third of all newly advertised positions in the city should be filled by applicants with a migration background,” wrote Polat.

In an effort to vastly increase the number of foreign-origin migrants in positions of local authority, a draft resolution brought by the city’s integration committee will ensure that the “target figure for all new hires is 30 percent.”

As part of a program to establish Hanover’s status as an “immigration city,” the government will also launch a PR campaign to “motivate young people from immigrant families to take advantage of the wide range of training and study opportunities in the state capital.”

