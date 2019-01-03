NATIONAL POST:

Germany has been flooded this holiday season with billboards offering illegal migrants a bribe to leave — free rent for a year at home.

“Your country. Your future. Now!” displayed in seven languages, jumps off nearly 2,500 screens in 80 cities.

A series of flags corresponding with the top-destinations – Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan, Eritrea and Russia – shapes a zigzagging road to a fictional horizon.

The “ReturningfromGermany” ad campaign is the latest tactic by the German government to boost departures and deter migration, in a reversal of Angela Merkel’s controversial welcoming policy of 2015 at the height of the Syrian refugee crisis. The campaign is the brainchild of interior minister Horst Seehofer, Merkel’s rebellious right-wing rival, who forced a coalition crisis over Germany’s asylum policy last summer.

While arrivals have normalized since three years ago – when Germany got 700,000 asylum requests – rejected asylum claims have piled up. The billboard campaign is mainly targeting the 235,000 persons who are still required to leave the country, the interior ministry says.