A German TV interviewer fainted during a newscast just seconds after she pushed for mandatory vaccinations.

The incident happened Tuesday during a live on-air N-TV news broadcast while reporter Clara Pfeffer was interviewing politician Sepp Müller.

German TV interviewer pushes for sooner enforcement of generel vax mandate, then collapses live on air

In a clip circulating on social media, Pfeffer asks Müller if the country should really wait to implement a mandatory vaccine scheme, shortly before she appears to lose consciousness.

“So you are saying we should only activate mandatory vaccination as soon as it will be vital?” Pfeffer asked, adding, “Won’t it be much too late then?”

Pfeffer then begins mumbling unintelligibly and stares off into the distance, unable to complete her next sentence, before appearing to fall over.

N-TV reports “the live broadcast had to be canceled prematurely.”

In a follow-up, N-TV editor-in-chief Sonja Schwetje confirmed Pfeffer had suffered a “fainting spell,” and said she’s doing better after receiving medical care.

