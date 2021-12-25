NEW YORK POST:

The German tourist who survived a bloody knife attack outside Morningside Park the day before a reputed gangbanger allegedly murdered a Columbia University grad student is back home and “healing well.”

Thomas Ambuhler, 43, needed 10 stitches in his neck after being ambushed by a stranger near the Columbia University campus in the wee hours of Dec. 1. He returned to Germany five days later.

“It’s all healing well and I’m reasonably OK,” Ambuhler told The Post in a series of texts this week. “From a rational [point of view] I have an idea but still don’t remember any details” of the attack.

The German business consultant said he plans to spend Christmas “with family relaxing” in Munich — and harbors no ill will toward the Big Apple.

“Very, very thankful for the quick response and professionalism from the hospital and NYPD and the kind words of people,” he said. “I had a wonderful time in New York, it’s a great city, and wouldn’t mind going back. Just maybe not hanging out around Morningside Park.”

