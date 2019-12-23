BREITBART:

A spat on Twitter between climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg and Deutsche Bahn has resulted in Germany’s state-run rail service being hauled before authorities for allegedly infringing the sixteen-year-old’s data privacy.

In the ongoing scandal over a Twitter exchange between Greta Thunberg, the Berlin Data Protection Office has announced that it will haul in representatives from Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s state-owned railway company, over concerns about data privacy after Deutsche Bahn tweeted out the train number that Thunberg was travelling on.

“We will take the matter as an opportunity to hold a conversation with Deutsche Bahn on how to deal with passenger rights in relation to personal travel data,” a spokesperson told Tagesspiegel.

On her way back from the COP25 climate change conference in Madrid, Sweedish activist Greta Thunberg posted a now-infamous picture on Twitter of herself sitting on the floor of a packed German train, writing: “Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!”

It was later revealed that Thunberg was given a seat in first class and that the train crew doted on the young activist, bringing her chocolates engraved with the words “favourite guest” on them.