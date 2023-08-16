German Populist Politician Brutally Beaten in Alleged Migrant Attack

Police have launched an investigation after a candidate for the Alternative for Germany party was allegedly attacked by a group of migrants while he was on his way to a campaign event. Andreas Jurca, the head of the AfD in the Bavarian district of Augsburg and the local candidate for the upcoming state legislature elections, suffered deep bruising on the face and a broken ankle after two men allegedly approached him under the guise of trying to shake his hand, before beating him to the ground. According to the mass-circulation national Focus news magazine, local police have confirmed that they received an emergency call from Jurca following the attack and have since opened up an investigation.

