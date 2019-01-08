BREITBART:

German member of parliament for the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) Frank Magnitz was brutally attacked Monday evening in what some are labelling an assassination attempt.

Mr Magnitz, who sits in the German parliament and acts as state chairman of the of the Bremen branch of the AfD, was set upon by several unknown individuals after leaving the theatre at the Goetheplatz according to a post which was shared on the AfD Bremen Facebook page.

The post claimed that Magnitz had been hit with some sort of blunt object and that if it had not been for the intervention of a bystander he may not have escaped the situation alive. He was taken to a local hospital soon after the attack with the AfD claiming that the police were investigating the matter as an act of politically-motivated violence.

“Not only the left but also the Social Democrats and the Greens support Antifa and their attacks. Is that what the other political forces want? Is that your understanding of democracy? Again, the AfD is the focus for left attacks that are not condemned or are even supported by the other parties,” the post read.