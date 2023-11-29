German Police Arrest Islamist Teens Planning Attack on Christmas Market

Two alleged Islamists were arrested by German police on Tuesday because Federal intelligence agents say they had set a time and place for a terrorist attack to “kill as many as possible”.

A 15-year-old Afghan-German dual national and a 16-year-old Russian citizen Chechen were arrested on Tuesday in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg over an alleged plot to attack a Christmas market with either an incendiary device or a truck. Germany’s Die Welt cites intelligence service sources who claim the pair had discussed their plans and had agreed on a particular Christmas Market and a date in early December to launch the attack.

Tagesspiegel claims to have exclusively learnt that the target was the Cologne Christmas Market, close to where one of the two was arrested. The teenagers are reported to have been Islamic State sympathisers who shared their plans on Telegram and spoke of their desire to kill “as many as people”. As well as the “concrete” Christmas Market plan, they also discussed the possibility of striking a Synagogue, it was said.

READ MORE