BREITBART:

The parents of a young boy have received a fine from a German court after they prevented their child from going to school to avoid a trip to a local mosque.

A district court Northern Germany fined the pair in July of last year but the parents of the child attempted to appeal the court ruling, only to have their appeal rejected by the Higher Regional Court in Schleswig this week, Hamburger Morgenpost reports.

The incident dates back to June of 2016 when the parents refused to let their son attend school for the day because the school had organised a field trip to the Rendsburg Mosque.

The court imposed a fine of 50 euros due to the fact the parents had forced their child to miss several lessons for the day, rather than just pull him out of the field trip to the mosque.