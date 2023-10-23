GERMAN NEO-NAZI TAUGHT HAMAS how to paraglide into Israel.

A former European Union envoy to Gaza is being slammed for allegedly empowering Hamas to use paragliders, the very devices employed by the Palestinian terrorists to invade Israel and kill more than 1,400.

Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, a German diplomat, crowed on video in July that he was conducting “the first Gaza paragliding flight in history” as he soared over Gaza’s coast while shouting, “Free Palestine!”

The giddy then-EU envoy told Palestinians in the footage that once they’re free, “You can do exactly the same thing.”

But rather than seeing Palestinians enjoy recreational paragliding as he advocated, such gliders were used by Hamas to kill Israelis on Oct. 7.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas and launched devastating airstrikes on Gaza, prompting von Burgsdorff to condemn the Jewish state, claiming it “doesn’t matter what Hamas did,” Israel Hayom reported.

“It cannot be that Israel has carte blanche because terrible acts, cruel and shocking acts happened to 1,000 or even 1,200 Israelis,” von Burgsdorff said during a recent radio interview. “This is not the excuse you can use to flatten Gaza.”

