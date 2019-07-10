AP:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s body shook visibly at a public event for the third time in less than a month on Wednesday, but the longtime leader insisted that there’s nothing to worry about.

Merkel shook as she stood at a military honors ceremony alongside Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne outside the chancellery in Berlin, listening to the two countries’ national anthems.

It followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27. As in both those cases, the incident started as she stood still without talking, and the 64-year-old recovered quickly as she started walking.