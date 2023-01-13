The German Green Party has fired Justice Minister Dirk Adams, ostensibly for no other reason than him being male and white, and replaced him with an unqualified woman of African heritage.

Yes, really.

Adams was dismissed from his role in the German state of Thuringia, not because he had been caught engaged in any wrongdoing, but because of his gender and skin color.

“Adams will now be replaced by Afro-German Doreen Denstädt. Thuringia’s Minister-President Bodo Ramelow, of the Left Party, fired Adams, who was the Minister for Migration, Justice and Consumer Protection. The dismissal came about after the Green party directly requested him to be replaced by Denstädt, who has no law degree or political experience,” reports Remix News.

“Denstädt only served as a clerk in the police trust office in the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior. Her lack of experience in any real substantive role means her improbable career leap to her new position as justice minister for an entire German state appears to have been due to her skin color and gender.”

Adams had been in his position since March 2020 and expressed no desire to leave the role, but was asked to resign by party leadership so he could be replaced by a non-white person.

“In the current situation, out of responsibility to my ministry, I cannot comply with this request,” Adams wrote, adding that his department was in the middle of handling serious work and that party leaders would have to ask the state prime minister to fire him if they wanted him gone.

That duly happened and Adams was replaced for being pale, stale and male.

