German ISIS bride, who chained up five-year-old Yazidi slave girl in the sun and let her die of thirst, then held a gun to the head of the child’s mother to stop her crying, is jailed for 14 years

A German woman who joined the Islamic State and chained up a five-year-old Yazidi slave girl, leaving her to die of thirst in the baking sun, has been handed a 14-year prison sentence by a Munich court. Jennifer Wenisch, originally from Lohne in Lower Saxony, joined ISIS in Iraq and allowed the young girl to die of thirst for wetting the bed in August 2015. She and her then-husband, an ISIS fighter, had bought the young Yazidi girl and her mother as household slaves, and went on to commit horrific acts of abuse.

The woman argued in court that her husband had restrained the girl and left her to die, but judges decided that she was equally responsible for the girl’s fate. Prosecutors also pointed out that Wenisch later put a gun to the slave mother’s head and threatened to shoot her in an attempt to prevent her crying over her daughter’s horrific fate. The Higher Regional Court in Munich this morning charged Wenisch, 32, with enslavement resulting in death and accused her of having ‘acted out of contempt for fellow human beings’.

