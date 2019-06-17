BREITBART:

The Green party in Germany said it will ban industrial farming to reduce global warming if it comes to power.

The measure was proposed by Katrin Goering-Eckardt, the party’s leader in the Germany parliament, as part of a massive €100 billion project to finance climate initiatives

For several years, climate change doomsayers have turned their attention to cattle, as a series of reports demonstrated that “livestock emissions” are more dangerous for the environment than automobiles.

A 2016 article at EcoWatch declared that greenhouse gas emissions from livestock account for a higher percentage of total global emissions than the world’s 1.2 billion automobiles.

Whereas the entire transportation sector accounts for only some 14 percent of global emissions, cows produce a remarkable 14.5 to 18 percent of the global total, the article noted.