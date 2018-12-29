A German female Islamic State member is facing war crimes charges after she allowed a five-year-old slave she kept with her husband in Syria to die of thirst while chained outside under the blazing sun.

Jennifer W., 27, bought the child with her husband, also a jihadist, in 2015 while they were living in Islamic State occupied Mosul, Iraq, reports Der Spiegel.

The young house slave became ill and wet the bed, and as punishment was chained outside without any water to drink, where she was left until she died.

The German Federal prosecutor’s office said Friday, “After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die of thirst in the scorching heat.”

“The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl,” the statement continued.

The BBC reports that the girl was part of a group of prisoners of war that Jennifer W. and her husband bought in the summer of 2015. It is believe the child was a member of the Yazidi minority, after Islamic State committed genocide against the minority group and ejected them from their homeland in northern Iraq.