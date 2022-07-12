Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck has warned of a catastrophic winter for Germans overs fears of a cut to the supply of gas from Russia.

The vice-chancellor warned of a nightmare scenario in winter because of the impending lack of energy, with the government already implementing gas alert measures due to dwindling supplies from Russia. Habeck, who belongs to the country’s Green party, told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster he was under no illusions as to the severity of the crisis.

According to him, Germany will face a “crucial test that we haven’t faced for a long time.”

Habeck referred to the difficult decisions that lie ahead, in which the government will likely have to decide who gets gas and who does not, which would represent a major government intervention into the market. He said the government’s aim will be to ensure the supply of critical infrastructure such as hospitals and retirement homes.

