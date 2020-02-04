NY POST
A German appellate court ruled Tuesday that a 700-year-old sculpture dubbed “Jew pig” — which depicts a rabbi peering inside the animal’s anus — can stay on the exterior of a church where Protestant firebrand Martin Luther once preached. The 13th-century “Judensau,” or Jews’ sow, bas relief on St. Mary’s Church in the eastern town of Wittenberg is a reminder of rampant anti-Semitism during the Middle Ages. It also features Jewish children suckling milk from the teats of the pig, an animal considered unclean in Judaism.
