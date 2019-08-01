BREITBART:

A local news bureau reported “shock” in the German city of Stuttgart after a 36-year-old man was hacked to death with what appeared to be a katana-type sword in the middle of the street on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack took place in front of dozens of witnesses and was filmed by passers-by on mobile phones from multiple angles, and saw a man, a 36-year old German resident of Kazakhstan origin, lying on the floor and being repeatedly hacked at and stabbed with a sword, reports German newspaper Bild.

Video recordings from the scene seen by Breitbart London show the victim lying helpless as the attacker raises the weapon above his head, reportedly bringing it down on the head and upper chest of the victim repeatedly while witnesses can be heard screaming and calling for police in the background.