The German city of Leipzig has offered members of the public 100,000 euros to positively identify violent far-left Antifa extremists following a wave of attacks in the city.

The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of Saxony, along with the city’s public prosecutor, announced the reward this week with the LKA stating it would be solely for private individuals and not offered to law enforcement officials, Bild reports. The amount is the largest amount ever offered to the public since the reign of terror and murders committed by the far-left extremist Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader–Meinhof Gang, in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. The LKA is calling on any witnesses who may know the identities of the far-left extremists, those who may have seen suspicious vehicles in the area of the far-left attacks, and those with any other information to come forward for a possible reward. The cash reward comes after several attacks in the city by far-left Antifa extremists on construction sites, including an arson attack on a luxury apartment project that resulted in around 10 million euros worth of damages. Antifa extremists are also thought to be responsible for breaking into the apartment of a real estate company employee connected with the construction project and viciously beating her in her own home.

