A German ballet director has been suspended after he allegedly smeared dog feces on the face of a critic whose review he disagreed with.

Marco Goecke was suspended immediately by the Hanover state opera house in Lower Saxony, Germany, according to the Associated Press.

The daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Goecke, 50, approached its dance critic, Wieble Hüster, during a premiere over the weekend and asked what she was doing there, the news agency said.

Goecke was apparently upset over a review written by Hüster of a production he staged at The Hague, the AP reported. Hüster’s review was critical of Goecke’s production, In the Dutch Mountains, which the critic wrote was “boring” and “disjointed,” according to The Guardian.

Goecke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday.

