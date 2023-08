School board officials in Cobb County, Georgia, voted four to three on Thursday to fire a teacher who read a book to fifth graders about “moving beyond the gender binary.”

Katie Rinderle was a veteran teacher in the district who read the book titled “My Shadow is Purple” to the young students, WSB-TV reported Friday.

The firing happened after a tribunal proceeding where leaders discussed if she would retain or lose her instructor’s position.

