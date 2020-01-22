NY POST

A Georgia middle school teacher faces deportation after being charged with molesting a 13-year-old boy and sending him nude photos, according to reports. Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was arrested Thursday for allegedly texting nude photos and sending racy messages to the teen. She’s also accused of kissing and indecently touching the child at Hephzibah Middle School, the Augusta Chronicle reports. Byrapaka, who is not a US citizen, was granted bond during a court appearance Tuesday, but will be placed in a federal detention center on an immigration hold if she’s released from custody, the newspaper reports.

