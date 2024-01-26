Georgia State Senate Approves Corruption Probe into Fani Willis

The Georgia State Senate on Friday approved launching a subpoena-powered investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by a 30-19 vote.

The investigation will be run by a Senate committee, exclusively reported about by Breitbart News on Monday. This follows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) refusal to launch a criminal investigation into Willis, citing the need for a currently non-operational oversight committee to open the probe.

Willis stands accused of misconduct and corruption during her prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Republicans became alarmed by a court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and co-defendant of Trump in the Georgia election case, who leveled four explosive allegations against Willis in January about her conduct while prosecuting Trump.

