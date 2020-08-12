A vintage clothing store in Georgia is getting backlash online for a promotion blasted as “racist” that waived a $20 fee for non-white shoppers.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Civvies on Broughton in Savannah said it would require a $20 refundable deposit to book an appointment at the boutique, while people of color would be exempt from the new policy.

“As a mostly white staff with white ownership, we do not feel comfortable upholding a digital and financial barrier which could prevent BIPOC from shopping at our store at this time on top of the limitations already made by online booking,” the store announced last week.

