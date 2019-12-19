FOX 24:

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk on Wednesday likened the impeachment process of President Donald Trump to the trial of Jesus.

Speaking at Trump’s impeachment hearing at Capitol Hill, Loudermilk said:

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

The House of Representatives began a six-hour debate Wednesday morning on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. A vote is set for Wednesday evening.

Trump has sent numerous Tweets Wednesday in response to the impeachment debate.