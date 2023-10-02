Georgia prison guard is killed by inmate with a ‘homemade weapon’ in brutal ambush

A prison guard has been killed in a brutal ambush by an inmate in Georgia.Robert Clark, 42, died in hospital after Layton Lester assaulted him with a homemade weapon at Smith State Prison in rural Glennville, officials said last night.

Clark – who began working as a corrections officer just six months ago – was escorting two inmates from the prison dining hall Sunday when the convicted murderer attacked him from behind.The second inmate, Marko Willingham, tried to help the officer and was also wounded. He remained hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening by the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

READ MORE