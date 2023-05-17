Two parents from Georgia have been charged with attempted murder and child abuse after their starving 10-year-old son was found wandering through their neighborhood looking for a grocery store where he could beg for food.

Police in Griffin arrested Tyler, 46, and Krista, 47, Schindley after neighbors in the upscale enclave found the emaciated boy roaming through the streets on Friday. The child begged police officers to ‘please not make him go back.’

The boy was reportedly barefoot, hungry and confused.

Authorities said the child had been intentionally starved and weighed just about 36 pounds when he was found – the weight of an average 4-year-old.

District Attorney Marie Broder said during a Tuesday news conference: ‘This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic.’

