Georgia mom Jessica Ross whose baby was ‘decapitated’ during birth claims doctor failed to tell her – and says her little boy’s ‘head was propped onto his body when she held him for the first time’

A young Georgia mom has accused a doctor of decapitating her baby during delivery and then propping his head onto his body to conceal what they’d done. Jessica Ross, 20, and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., are suing Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center, a hospital in Riverdale, Georgia, where Ross went on July 9 to have her son, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr.The baby boy’s shoulders got stuck during a vaginal delivery which began 8.40pm, according to the suit.Dr St. Julian is accused of delaying a C-section procedure and failing to seek help quickly. Instead, she applied ‘ridiculously excessive force’ on the baby’s head and neck to try to deliver it while Ross was still awake, claims attorney and physician Roderick Edmond.The baby’s body and legs were delivered by C-section three-and-a-half hours later at 12.11am, and his head was delivered vaginally.When Ross and Taylor demanded to see and hold their child, they claim the baby was tightly wrapped in a blanket with his head ‘propped on top of his body’ to make it appear like it was still attached. They ultimately found out about the decapitation from the funeral home, they claim.

