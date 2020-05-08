NY POST

The white Georgia man who, along with his son, is charged with murdering unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery had a past connection to the victim — he investigated him when he worked for the district attorney’s office, according to a new report. Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill revealed Greg McMichael’s ties to the victim in a letter recusing himself from the case — because his own son had a connection to Arbery, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. McMichael, 64, a former Glynn County cop who worked as an investigator in the Brunswick DA’s office, helped prosecute Arbery in the past, Barnhill said. When Arbery, 25, was in high school, he was sentenced to five years’ probation as a first offender on charges of carrying a weapon on campus, and several counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer, the paper reported.

