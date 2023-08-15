Georgia Indictment: Reserving Room, Asking for Phone Number ‘Overt Act[s] in Furtherance of the Conspiracy’

The Georgia indictment unveiled Monday night by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis just before midnight on Monday claims former President Donald Trump and 18 others pursued a “conspiracy” with mundane acts such as tweeting about hearings. In one passage, for example, the indictment states (original emphasis): “On or about the 3rd day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP caused to be tweeted from the Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, ‘Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing!’ This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” Similar tweets are also included (original emphasis):

On or about the 30th day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP caused to be tweeted from the Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.



On or about the 30th day of December 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP caused to be tweeted from the Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork! https://t.co/ogBvaKfqG.” This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

One tweet describes a telephone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which is at the heart of the indictment, saying that the latter was unwilling to pursue allegations of voter fraud — but this, too, is “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” even though it shows a lack of willingness to “conspire.”

