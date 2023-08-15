Georgia Indictment Joins Totalitarian Tradition of Mass Trials of Political Opposition

The Georgia indictment of President Donald Trump and 18 lawyers, aides, and supporters reflects the unfortunate totalitarian tradition of prosecuting leaders and members of the political opposition in mass trials in which defendants have few rights.

Last year, for example, the communist dictatorship in Cuba held a mass trial for 21 protesters and dissidents, as Breitbart News noted:

Cuban communist authorities held a trial culminating on Friday for 21 protesters who took to the streets on July 11 to protest against communism, prosecuting children and adults with mental health issues along with healthy adults in one mass trial.

