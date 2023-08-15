Georgia Indictment Charges Trump, Lawyers, Aides for Speech Violations, Nationwide ‘Conspiracy’

The 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury on Monday evening charges former President Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his campaign aides with multiple crimes for a nationwide challenge to the 2020 vote. The indictment was released close to midnight on Monday after a rushed grand jury process that took just one day to consider a complicated set of allegations involving 19 defendants, including the president, across a wide array of states and jurisdictions. Trump Georgia 23sc188947 Criminal Indictment by Breitbart News on Scribd The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election.

The indictment charges several defendants with crimes merely for making statements that argued the 2020 election was stolen. It claims that actions such as holding public hearings in Pennsylvania amounted to acts in furtherance of an illegal conspiracy. Other “acts” that are referred to as furthering the conspiracy include tweets by then-President Trump encouraging people to watch public hearings in which allegations of voting irregularities were being made by Trump’s lawyers and witnesses. The indictment also describes an effort to prepare “false electors” — what even the New York Times has called “alternate electors” — despite the precedent set by Democrats in the 1960 election on behalf of John F. Kennedy in the closely contested Hawaii race.

