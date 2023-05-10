Georgia repeated as national champions but will not have a second consecutive corresponding White House visit.

The Bulldogs announced Tuesday that they are declining Joe Biden’s invitation to attend what is being deemed “College Athlete Day” on June 12.

“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” Georgia’s athletic association said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.”

Several months back, there were gripes among Georgia supporters that the team had not been invited sooner.

“It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President,” a bipartisan group of Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote to the White House in January, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

