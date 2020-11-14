The New York Post:

With the balance of power in the US Senate riding on two run-off elections in Georgia, the heat is on and stinging comments have resurfaced made about Israel and Black Lives Matter by one of the Democratic candidates, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

In a 2018 videotaped sermon, reported by Jewish Insider and circulating among conservative Jews, Warnock, facing off against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 run-off, blasted Israel after a White House ceremony lauding the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — a move supported for decades by both Democratic and Republican leaders and implemented by President Trump.

“It’s been a tough week. The administration opened up the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Standing there [were] the president’s family and a few mealy-mouthed evangelical preachers who are responsible for the mess that we found ourselves in, both there and here — misquoting and misinterpreting the Scripture, talking about peace,” he said.

“Meanwhile, young Palestinian sisters and brothers, who are struggling for their very lives, struggling for water and struggling for their human dignity, stood up in a non-violent protest, saying, ‘If we’re going to die, we’re going to die struggling.’”

Warnock went on to compare the struggle of Palestinians with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

“Yes, there may have been some folk who were violent, but we oughta know how that works out,” Warnock said.

Read more at The New York Post