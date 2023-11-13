Georgia county commissioner Felicia Franklin shown PASSED OUT in the streets before hurling abuse at medics in an ambulance, body cam video shows

This is the moment a Georgia county commissioner was found passed out along the sidewalk by cops before she became unruly with medics trying to provide her care.

The September incident was caught in shocking body cam footage and recently released. In the video, police find Clayton County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Felicia Franklin outside of a sports bar. She is then loaded into an ambulance, where she screams, thrashes and is uncooperative with medics providing care.

Video of an interview with police a few days after the incident shows officers telling Franklin they had evidence of her having had five drinks, despite her claims of having only had a glass of wine and a cocktail.

Franklin had claimed she was spiked with a date rape drug – saying she had had a ‘deeply personal and troubling experience.’

But police have contradicted her account saying there was no sign of the drug in her system and instead she had tested positive for alcohol and cannabis – and video from inside the sports bar showed Franklin being served drinks and dancing.

READ MORE