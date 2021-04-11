CBS News:

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is facing a double dose of problems. Georgia is the third state to temporarily shut down a vaccine site after eight people suffered adverse reactions to the shot. Earlier this week, 18 people in North Carolina reported side effects, while 11 people in Colorado reacted to the shot with symptoms ranging from dizziness, nausea and fainting.

“This is a really potent vaccine, and what we’re seeing is some of that potency relating at a very rare side effect that we just have to be aware of,” said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.

All three major U.S. vaccines produced adverse reactions in more than 60,000 people nationwide. For each manufacturer — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — just one-tenth of 1% of all people have reported side effects.

One young woman who received the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson detailed severe adverse reactions from a hospital bed.

USSANews reports:

In a video uploaded to Tik Tok, Dallas resident Tabatha Lauren says she received the vaccine on April 7, one day before she began suffering multiple severe health issues.

“I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday,” the woman says. “Nobody knows if this is the reason that all this stuff is going on.”

Lauren explains it “Started with chest pain, paralysis on my left side.”

“I was rushed over via ambulance to [Baylor University Medical Center] where I have had numerous scans done. I have had about eight seizures in the last two days – never had a seizure before. They did find a 3mm brain aneurysm. I am currently hooked up to my EEG so they can monitor my seizures.”

