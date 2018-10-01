FOX NEWS:

An anti-Trump professor at Georgetown University is taking heat for a tweet saying white Republican senators who were at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing Friday should be castrated and endure a miserable death.

Dr. Carol Christine Fair, an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown, said white Republican senators, specifically Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, who defended Kavanaugh in a fiery speech, “deserve miserable deaths.” Fair went on to say in her Saturday message that the living should “castrate their corpses and feed them to swine.”

“Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” she wrote. “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

The week before, Fair went on a profanity-laced Twitter tirade against Kavanaugh, calling the embattled nominee a “rapist” and “perjurer.” She described the GOP as a “f—ing death cult” and “filthy swine.”

One Georgetown student pointed out the oldest Catholic university in America would not recruit students with this kind of behavior in their online portfolio, and it makes no sense coming from a distinguished professor, either.