BREITBART:

George Washington High School in San Francisco, California, plans to remove an “offensive” mural of George Washington. At a school board meeting this week, no board members spoke in defense of the historical art, which one speaker claims causes “visual offense.”

According to a local news report, George Washington High School in San Francisco plans to erase a 13-panel mural from 1936 that depicts George Washington. Many critics of the mural have condemned its depictions of slaves and Native Americans. Now, the school is on the verge of removing the mural altogether

Breitbart News originally reported on the push to remove the mural in May, when alumni backed the calls for removal. Although many members in the local community, including students, have argued in favor of keeping the mural, others still insist that it be taken down. At a meeting that was held on June 18, not even one school board member argued that the mural should stay up.