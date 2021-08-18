Breitbart

Former President George W. Bush is urging the United States to resettle Afghanis “who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation” now that the Taliban has taken control of the country. “Afghanistan is also made up of resilient, vibrant people,” Bush’s August 16 statement said, which continued: The choices they will make for opportunity, education, and liberty will also determine Afghanistan’s future. As Dr. Sakena Yacoobi of the Afghan Institute of Learning, which has opened schools for girls and women around the nation, wrote this week: “While we are afraid, we are not defeated.” She added, “Ideas do not disappear so easily. One cannot kill whispers on the wind. The Taliban cannot crush a dream. We will prevail, even if it takes longer than we wanted it to.” Notably, Bush called for the evacuation of just some Afghans: The Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation… The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay. Bush did not say how many people he would include in the “forefront of progress” group.

