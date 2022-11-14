Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are hosting back-to-back conferences about disinformation in the days following Donald Trump‘s ‘big announcement.’

Bush, 76, will host his The Struggle for Freedom conference in Dallas on November 16, while Obama’s democracy conference will be held in New York City on the 17th.

Trump’s big announcement – largely rumored to be his 2024 presidential campaign announcement – is set for Tuesday.

Organizers said the conferences were not planned together, but will focus on the rising threats from authoritarianism and disinformation.

David J. Kramer, of the Bush Institute, said it was ‘terrific’ the two presidents would be focusing on similar topics, saying: ‘We’re very mindful of what’s happening in the United States, and we have to make sure we stay on a democratic path.

