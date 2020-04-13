Fox News

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus but feels “great” and currently doesn’t have any symptoms. “I feel fine… I actually feel great,” Stephanopoulos told colleagues Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. “I’ve never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.” Stephanopoulos’ wife, actress Ali Wentworth , announced earlier this month that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She detailed “horrific body aches,” a fever and a heavy chest in an Instagram post. Stephanopoulos began working remotely after being exposed to his wife and eventually took a test himself.

