ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus but feels “great” and currently doesn’t have any symptoms. “I feel fine… I actually feel great,” Stephanopoulos told colleagues Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. “I’ve never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.” Stephanopoulos’ wife, actress Ali Wentworth, announced earlier this month that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She detailed “horrific body aches,” a fever and a heavy chest in an Instagram post. Stephanopoulos began working remotely after being exposed to his wife and eventually took a test himself.
