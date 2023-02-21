Billionaire far left globalist George Soros’ declining motor skills were on full display as he attempted to lay out his analysis of the current global state of affairs.

George Soros' Brain Completely Malfunctions, Mumbles Incoherently During Speech



Did he just have an aneurysm?



H/T @dbongino pic.twitter.com/JqpZcbCUu2 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) February 21, 2023

Speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference at the Technical University of Munich last Thursday, the aging champion of destructive woke politics struggled to utter a sentence as he read from a prepared speech.

“The melting of the Greenland ice sheet affects…every area… Or… would increase the level of the oceans by seven metres,” the 92-year-old Soros barely managed to mumble.