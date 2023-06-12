Left-wing billionaire, investor and philanthropist George Soros, 92, is reportedly handing the reins of his $25 billion empire to his younger son, 37-year-old Alexander “Alex” Soros.

“I’m more political,” Alex Soros told The Wall Street Journal in the first interview since his selection, indicating his intent on broadening his father’s liberal goals.

He reportedly plans on continue in his father’s footsteps in backing left leaning politicians.

“We think alike,” George Soros said of his son and now successor, namely on voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” Alex Soros said, suggesting a significant financial role of the Soros foundation in 2024.

