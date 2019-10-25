THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Left-wing billionaire financier George Soros revealed in a new interview that he thinks Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the “clear-cut person to beat” President Trump in the 2020 election.

In an interview with The New York Times published Friday, Mr. Soros stopped short of endorsing Ms. Warren, who is polling at 21.8% nationally, second to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, but he said the Massachusetts senator is the “most qualified” for the presidency.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” he said. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

Mr. Soros said he’s in favor of “taxing the rich,” including instituting a “wealth tax” like the one proposed by Ms. Warren, which calls for a tax hike on households with a net worth over $50 million. He said, however, that he doesn’t plan on formally endorsing any candidate ahead of the election.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he clarified. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”