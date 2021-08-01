George Soros’ right-hand man was accused of BDSM crimes in his sex dungeon

As a high-earning money manager — including for the Soros Fund — Howard Rubin seemed to have it all. There was the multi-million-dollar co-op on the Upper East Side, as well as a $9 million waterfront estate in the Hamptons. Rubin and his wife, Mary, were known for their generosity on the city’s philanthropy circuit; from 2015 to 2016, the couple gave nearly $500,000 to charitable causes, including the New York Junior League and Hope for a Cure. But there was one other real-estate holding he kept hidden: a luxurious midtown Manhattan penthouse, outfitted with blow-up photos of Playboy models and, apparently, all manner of BDSM paraphernalia. It is in this secret sex dungeon that Rubin, now 66, is accused of having committed violent acts and sexual assault against a number of women, including actual Playboy playmates. A civil trial, with six of his seven alleged victims seeking at least $18 million, is scheduled for November. Among other misdeeds, Rubin has been accused of “beat[ing a woman’s] breasts so badly that her right implant flipped” — an injury so severe that, according to court documents, her “plastic surgeon was not even willing to operate on her breasts.” He is alleged to have paid his partners as much as $5,000 for each BDSM session. But, the women claim, they did not agree to the degree of abuse and degradation Rubin inflicted.

