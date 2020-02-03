Breitbart:

In an op-ed published in the New York Times titled “George Soros: Mark Zuckerberg Should Not Be in Control of Facebook,” billionaire investor George Soros discussed the social media giant Facebook and stated that he doesn’t believe the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg — who controls 53 percent of voting shares of Facebook — should be in charge of the platform.

According to Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and President Donald Trump’s interests are aligned and Trump winning re-election in 2020 would actually help Facebook.