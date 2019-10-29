NEWSBUSTERS:

Liberal megadonor George Soros believes the arc of history doesn’t bend on its own, so he’s actively engaged in working to bend it.

An Oct. 25, New York Times propaganda piece headlined “George Soros Has Enemies. He’s Fine With That,” drooled over “liberal champion” Soros’ current perspectives on our country’s state of affairs, his suggestions for policymaking, his 2020 election predictions and his hatred of President Donald Trump. And buried at the bottom of the piece, is a disturbing statement made by the globalist: “‘The arc of history doesn’t follow its own course. It needs to be bent,’ he said. ‘I am really engaged in trying to bend it in the right direction.’”

The liberal megadonor stated that he was proud of the enemies he’s had, and he suggested that “[i]t’s a perfect way to tell a dictator or a would-be dictator if he identifies me as an enemy.” He even called Trump an “aberration.”

Soros was also cited favoring a “tax on the rich,” including a “wealth tax.” This is in line with some of the policies proposed by Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whom Soros predicted would become the eventual Democratic Party nominee. “‘She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,’ he said. ‘I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.’”