Left-wing billionaire and Democrat donor George Soros has reportedly fueled Democrats with $125 million through a super PAC heading into the November midterms. Dubbed as a “long-term investment,” the money is one of the largest political donations in recent years, Politico reported, noting political donations of nine figures are exceedingly rare.

The donation will also likely be one of the largest political donations heading into the midterms. Soros told the publication the “Democracy PAC” will be allocated to “causes and candidates” to strengthen the “infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law.” Soros, 91, will concede leadership of the PAC and allow his son Alexander Soros to serve as president. Alexander Soros told Politico the PAC will be used as a weapon against those who “discredit and undermine our electoral process,” citing the “generational threat that cannot be addressed in just one or two election cycles.” Reports indicate the “Democracy PAC” has already donated large sums to congressional PACs. Reportedly, $2.5 million has been donated to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) Senate Majority PAC, $1 million to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) House Majority PAC, and $1 million also donated to the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State.

